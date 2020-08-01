Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,500 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 431,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $32.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.13. Stantec has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.79 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Stantec by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stantec in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

