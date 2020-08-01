St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STJPF. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

