St. James’ Place’s (STJPF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STJPF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $16.15.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

