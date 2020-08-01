SS&C Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,434 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 761% compared to the typical daily volume of 631 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.49. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,920,000 after acquiring an additional 63,199 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,148,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,878,000 after acquiring an additional 861,397 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,237,000 after acquiring an additional 51,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 158,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

