Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Stake Lifted by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 2,389.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. BidaskClub raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $69,672.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,753 shares in the company, valued at $670,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $615,820.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,456. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.19. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

