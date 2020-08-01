Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) PT Raised to GBX 310 at Liberum Capital

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 310 ($3.81) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

SPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 290 ($3.57) to GBX 325 ($4.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($2.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 173 ($2.13) to GBX 187 ($2.30) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 236.50 ($2.91).

Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.45) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 247.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 234.14. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 22.22. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 270.50 ($3.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.25.

In related news, insider Paula Bell sold 131,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.89), for a total value of £309,657.15 ($381,069.59). In the last three months, insiders purchased 153 shares of company stock worth $38,045.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

