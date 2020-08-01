Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Short Interest Update

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,400 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 623,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 299,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Spire by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Spire by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Spire by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Spire has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.87.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.62 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

