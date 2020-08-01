SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,982 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $23,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

