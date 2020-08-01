SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Viridian Ria LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $39.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

