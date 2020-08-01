Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Shares Gap Up to $9.80

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $9.80. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 24,098 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA)
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.
