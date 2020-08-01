Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Shares Gap Up to $9.80

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $9.80. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 24,098 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.41% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

