Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Sonic Automotive has increased its dividend payment by an average of 100.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Sonic Automotive has a payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sonic Automotive to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,065,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,606,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 11,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $417,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock worth $1,824,876 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

