Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Shares Down 2.2%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares were down 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23, approximately 15,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,300,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNGX shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Soligenix in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Dawson James cut shares of Soligenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 542.83% and a negative net margin of 351.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Soligenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soligenix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Soligenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. S&T Bank PA bought a new position in shares of Soligenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Soligenix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

