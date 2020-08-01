Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,090 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,150 ($26.46) to GBX 2,090 ($25.72) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,165 ($26.64) to GBX 2,150 ($26.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($20.74) to GBX 1,675 ($20.61) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,633 ($20.10) to GBX 1,553 ($19.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,670 ($20.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,782.25 ($21.93).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,517.50 ($18.67) on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 14.99 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,023 ($24.90). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion and a PE ratio of 22.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,587.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,632.17.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Roland Diggelmann bought 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,510 ($18.58) per share, with a total value of £32,087.50 ($39,487.45).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.