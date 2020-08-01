Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Given New GBX 1,675 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,685 ($20.74) to GBX 1,675 ($20.61) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,165 ($26.64) to GBX 2,150 ($26.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,633 ($20.10) to GBX 1,553 ($19.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,165 ($26.64) to GBX 2,150 ($26.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,782.25 ($21.93).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,517.50 ($18.67) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,587.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,632.17. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 14.99 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,023 ($24.90). The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.82.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Roland Diggelmann acquired 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,510 ($18.58) per share, for a total transaction of £32,087.50 ($39,487.45).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.