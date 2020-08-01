SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.79

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and traded as low as $20.12. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 339,629 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.74.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

