Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Price Down 6.4% After Earnings Miss

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $17.31, 5,068,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 3,701,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.59). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIX. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. H Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,812,000 after buying an additional 3,068,347 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,813,000. Schf GPE LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,455,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,280,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 286.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,367,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,062 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40.

About Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

