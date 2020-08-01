Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Pivotal Research in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SIRI. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 153.53% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 45.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 83.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

