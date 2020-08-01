Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Sino Agro Food Inc (OTCMKTS:SIAF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.25. Sino Agro Food shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 148,774 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Sino Agro Food Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIAF)

Sino Agro Food, Inc operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. The company engages in growing and selling fishes, eels, and prawns; manufacturing and selling organic fertilizers, and bulk and concentrated livestock feed; and rearing and selling whole beef cattle and packaged beef meat.

