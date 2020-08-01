SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) and Kiwibox.com (NASDAQ:KIWB) Head to Head Contrast

Kiwibox.com (OTCMKTS:KIWB) and SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Kiwibox.com alerts:

This table compares Kiwibox.com and SINA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiwibox.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SINA $2.16 billion 1.28 -$70.54 million ($1.03) -39.17

Kiwibox.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SINA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.8% of SINA shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of SINA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kiwibox.com and SINA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiwibox.com 0 0 0 0 N/A SINA 0 3 3 0 2.50

SINA has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.22%. Given SINA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SINA is more favorable than Kiwibox.com.

Risk and Volatility

Kiwibox.com has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SINA has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kiwibox.com and SINA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiwibox.com N/A N/A N/A SINA -1.00% -0.54% -0.29%

Summary

SINA beats Kiwibox.com on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiwibox.com

Kiwibox.Com, Inc. owns and operates Kiwibox.com, a social networking Website. The company was formerly known as Magnitude Information Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Kiwibox.Com, Inc. in December 2009. Kiwibox.Com, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels. The company also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format. In addition, it operates Weibo.com that offers discovery products to help users discover content; self-expression products to enable users to express themselves on Weibo platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on Weibo platform; advertising and marketing solutions; and tools and services. Further, the company offers online payment, online loan facilitation, games, VIP membership, and data licensing services. Additionally, it provides mobile value added services, which allow users to receive news and information, download ring tones, mobile games and pictures, customize caller ring back tones, and participate in dating and friendship communities. SINA Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Kiwibox.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwibox.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.