Simon Roberts Sells 69,585 Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Stock

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) insider Simon Roberts sold 69,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.30), for a total transaction of £130,123.95 ($160,132.85).

LON SBRY opened at GBX 189.20 ($2.33) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 196.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 200.23. J Sainsbury plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.99 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of £201.30 ($247.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBRY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.08) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.95) price objective (up previously from GBX 220 ($2.71)) on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 234.36 ($2.88).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

