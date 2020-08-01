Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.31.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,421 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,715 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

