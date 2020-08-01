Short Interest in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Expands By 22.5%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 90,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 48.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.80 million, a P/E ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $32.76.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.