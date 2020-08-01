Short Interest in Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Expands By 20.3%

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 131,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

SLCT stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Select Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $138.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Select Bancorp had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Select Bancorp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Select Bancorp by 50.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Select Bancorp by 76.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Select Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Select Bancorp by 39.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Select Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

