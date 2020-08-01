Short Interest in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Increases By 20.4%

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Magal Security Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:MAGS opened at $3.30 on Friday. Magal Security Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $77.09 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magal Security Systems during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Magal Security Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,435,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Magal Security Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 736,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 75,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Magal Security Systems by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

