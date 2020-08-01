Short Interest in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Rises By 22.3%

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,100 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 522,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth $148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 29.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 43.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the first quarter worth $348,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Clarus by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.18. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

