Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for James Cropper (LON:CRPR)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

LON CRPR opened at GBX 950 ($11.69) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. James Cropper has a 1 year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,480 ($18.21). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,099.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,060.67. The company has a market cap of $90.77 million and a P/E ratio of 18.81.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX 50.60 ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products. It operates through James Cropper Paper Products, James Cropper 3D Products, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards for packaging and digital imaging industries; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper.

