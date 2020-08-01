Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

WEIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.31) to GBX 1,035 ($12.74) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($17.84) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Weir Group from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,263 ($15.54).

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,196.50 ($14.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 10.44 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,640 ($20.18). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,092.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,084.76.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

