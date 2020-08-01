Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 110 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.77 and its 200 day moving average is $105.48. The firm has a market cap of $295.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

