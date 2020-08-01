Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 45.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,664,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $49.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.46. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.94 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 38.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.99%.

Several research firms have commented on APO. Goldman Sachs Group cut Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.29.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 486,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $21,776,590.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Civale sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $2,801,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,187,598 shares of company stock worth $51,642,778 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

