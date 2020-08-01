Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $32,000 Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $2,179,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,775 shares in the company, valued at $32,990,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.37 and its 200-day moving average is $104.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

