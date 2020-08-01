Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $302,000 Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.30.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $265.49 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $269.07. The firm has a market cap of $286.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.21 and its 200-day moving average is $229.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

