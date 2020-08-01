Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $30,000 Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $1,653,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,230.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $225,385.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,894 shares of company stock worth $11,119,097. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $120.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.34. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.47.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

