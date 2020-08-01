Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 433 JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in JD.Com by 34.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on JD. Benchmark upped their price objective on JD.Com from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on JD.Com from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on JD.Com from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.61.

NASDAQ JD opened at $63.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a PE ratio of 102.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.