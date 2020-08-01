Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 84 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 53.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.65.

ZBH opened at $134.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.30. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

