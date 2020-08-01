Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Wix.Com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.Com by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Wix.Com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Wix.Com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $290.48 on Friday. Wix.Com Ltd has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $299.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.15.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Wix.Com from $205.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Wix.Com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.06.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

