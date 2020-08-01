Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives $8.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.83.

SMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Sharps Compliance news, VP Dennis Halligan sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $60,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 307,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 169,970 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMED stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $125.73 million, a PE ratio of 255.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of -0.73.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 2.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

