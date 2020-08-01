Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sharp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHCAY opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. Sharp has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.04.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sharp will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

