Severfield PLC (SFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SFR opened at GBX 59.40 ($0.73) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.73 million and a P/E ratio of 9.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 71.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.43. Severfield has a 1-year low of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 96 ($1.18).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severfield in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Severfield from GBX 108 ($1.33) to GBX 85 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

In other news, insider Alun Hughes Griffiths purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £6,200 ($7,629.83). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,542 shares of company stock valued at $657,537.

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

