ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $460.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $445.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.85.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $439.20 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $454.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a PE ratio of 359.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 2,447 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $859,777.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,794 shares of company stock worth $48,071,718. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

