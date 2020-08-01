Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) dropped 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $6.12, approximately 2,299 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 210,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter. Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 125.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 4,377,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $875,415.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sequential Brands Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,829 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Sequential Brands Group worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

