Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $0.49

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.49, but opened at $0.49. Senseonics shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 36,403 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Senseonics from $1.85 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Senseonics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $0.70 to $0.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.99.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 169,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 207.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 31,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.