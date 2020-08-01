Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68, 409,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,813,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Senmiao Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 72,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.25% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

