Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Raised to $3.75

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SECYF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.10 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

SECYF opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and North Dakota. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, full service rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.