Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.10 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $4.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and North Dakota. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, full service rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

