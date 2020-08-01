Seaport Global Securities Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. Potlatchdeltic has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

In other news, Director Larry Peiros bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 39,028 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 681,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,406,000 after acquiring an additional 440,088 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 289,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

