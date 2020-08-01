SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at $6,086,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,317,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 555,802 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 367,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the period. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

BGCP stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $986.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.73.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. Equities analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.