SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,485,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 169,311 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,974,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 364,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 19.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 292,880 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 88,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

NYSE EVH opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Evolent Health Inc has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $247.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.