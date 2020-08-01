SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in GameStop by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 238,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,016,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in GameStop by 17.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,769.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.88). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on GameStop from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.36.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

