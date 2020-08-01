SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after buying an additional 13,703,905 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,870 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,411,000 after buying an additional 2,004,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,807,000 after buying an additional 2,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $145.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $386.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.