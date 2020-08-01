Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) versus Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Head to Head Comparison

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) and Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Scully Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Intercorp Financial and Scully Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercorp Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 Scully Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Intercorp Financial presently has a consensus price target of $40.67, indicating a potential upside of 61.06%. Given Intercorp Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intercorp Financial is more favorable than Scully Royalty.

Profitability

This table compares Intercorp Financial and Scully Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercorp Financial N/A N/A N/A Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intercorp Financial and Scully Royalty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercorp Financial $1.39 billion 2.08 $431.95 million $3.91 6.46 Scully Royalty $85.36 million 1.12 -$13.98 million N/A N/A

Intercorp Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty.

Summary

Intercorp Financial beats Scully Royalty on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises. The Insurance segment offers retirement, savings, life, unemployment, and other insurance products mainly to retail customers. The Wealth Management segment comprises wealth management, private banking, financing, brokerage, advisory, and other investment services mainly to high net worth individuals. The company was founded on September 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests. This segment holds various production assets, including a zinc alloy processing facility located in Slovakia; a hydro-electric power plant located in Africa; a non-ferrous rolling mill in Germany; and hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. This segment also offers specialty banking services with a focus on merchant banking products and services for corporations and institutions. The All Other segment is involved in the business activities related to medical equipment, instruments, supplies, and services. The company was formerly known as MFC Bancorp Ltd. and changed its name to Scully Royalty Ltd. in June 2019. Scully Royalty Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

